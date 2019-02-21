NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Projections for Most Coveted Prospects

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is almost upon us, and when it's all said and done, the mock drafts compiled over the last few months will change dramatically.

Some of the players whose positions atop the 2019 NFL draft prospect class seem to be solidified may not find that their combine performance changes their stock much. After all, will Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, projected as the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's draft, really see his stock fall dramatically if he runs a slightly slow 40-yard dash? Unlikely.

However, there are other prospects for whom a stellar showing at the combine could cause their draft stock to surge; players hovering just outside the top-10 bubble, such as Florida defensive end Jachai Polite and Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence could find themselves coming off the board in those coveted first 10 spots with strong drill performances.

Moreover, the way the first round shakes out will, of course, determine what happens after; if quarterback-hungry teams trade up into the top 10 to nab their passer, for instance, it could mean blue-chip prospects in other positions fall to grateful teams lower in the draft.

Before the combine kicks off on Feb. 26, let's take a look at the finalized draft order, as well as which prospects each team could reasonably look to target with its current selection (no trades mocked).

2019 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

12. Green Bay Packers: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

13. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

19. Tennessee Titans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin White, LB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): T.J. Hockensen, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Most Coveted Prospects

It's silly season, and plenty of prospects are seeing their names rise and fall with the tides of the NFL draft news cycle—sometimes within the course of a week.

The mercury will continue to fluctuate as we get closer to the draft on April 26, but it's worth taking the temperature of which prospects are heating up and cooling down at this point in time.

With all the fluctuation going on this time of year, one prospect has seen his stock remain fairly steady, and that is Bosa. Most experts and analysts still have him as the top prospect coming off the board, save for some, like CBS Sports' Will Brinson, who sees the Arizona Cardinals going after quarterback prospect Kyler Murray.

Speaking of Murray, the Oklahoma Sooners prospect has seen his own stock go haywire since he announced on Feb. 11 his intention to commit fully his "life and time" to becoming an NFL quarterback.

Some analysts will still think Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins will be the first quarterback taken off the board.

But now that Murray's entered the mix, fresh off a Heisman Trophy win, the combine could proveimportant for these two signal-callers.

Looking back at defense, another player who has seen his stock rise dramatically is Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. In fact, NFL.com's big board has him graded ahead of Bosa, which ravenous mock draft consumers may find shocking.

But it's true that Williams has been on the rise as of late, and those who are high on him are looking forward to him supplementing highlights like these with his combine performance:

The mock draft above has Williams falling to the Oakland Raiders at No. 4, but don't get too excited, Raiders fans; it's quite possible he won't be there come draft day.

Another defensive tackle to keep an eye on is Mississippi State prospect Jeffery Simmons. In an unfortunate turn of events, Simmons tore his ACL training for the draft. He likely would have been a top-15 prospect if healthy, but with the injury, he will most likely fall to Day 2.

And whichever team nabs him at that spot could be committing straight-up theft.

Make sure to tune in to the combine and track the prospects your team could be eyeing as they either climb or tumble down draft boards.