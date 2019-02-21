UFC Fight Night 145: Bleacher Report Staff Picks

1 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jeremy Botter

It feels like I've seen Santos Santos fight 98 times in the last year, and here he is again, ready to do harm to poor Jan Blachowicz, who is a fine enough fighter but who is not going to beat Santos on this night. Santos continues his slow march up the light heavyweight rankings towards an eventual first-round loss to Jon Jones.

Santos, KO, Rd. ??

Scott Harris

Blachowicz is no world-beater, but he can get some things done in the cage. After a rocky start in the UFC, he's ripped off four straight, the last two of which earned him performance bonuses. Ditto Santos, who observers are desperate to coronate. If he can get past an opponent in Blachowicz who isn't going to simply bang with him, that coronation is one step closer. But he won't, so it isn't. The Pole is too well-rounded and too canny a veteran to let that happen.

Blachowicz, unanimous decision

Nathan McCarter

Blachowicz came into the UFC with a fair amount of hype and then squandered it with poor performances. He quietly has regained his form. Santos will have chances as Blachowicz is hittable and he carries good power in his mitts, but this should be Blachowicz's fight. He keeps his streak going with another solid win, but not before taking some unnecessary damage in the pocket.

Blachowicz, TKO, Rd. 3

Jonathan Snowden

Jan is a former KSW champion and should have the European crowd solidly behind him here. He's a good, workmanlike fighter and a solid cog in the UFC's light heavyweight division. I think he'll surprise a lot of people by sending Santos scuttling back down to middleweight.

Blachowicz, split decision