Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Remind Atletico Madrid Fans How Many UCL Titles He Has

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases

  3. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  4. FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?

  5. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  6. Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA

  7. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  8. Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory

  9. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  10. Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus?

  11. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

Right Arrow Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo may play for Juventus now, but the antipathy he built toward Atletico Madrid remains alive and well.

Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, trolled Atletico supporters during Wednesday's Champions League fixture at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The 34-year-old Portuguese waved five fingers, seemingly a reference to the five Champions League titles he won during his time at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The dig is particularly effective when targeting Atletico, since Real Madrid defeated Los Rojiblancos in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

Granted, Atletico could gain some measure of satisfaction if they sent Ronaldo and Juventus out of this year's tournament in the round of 16.

Related

    Thomas Out of Return Leg

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Thomas Out of Return Leg

    David G. Medina
    via MARCA in English

    Diego Costa Suspended with Dumb Yellow Card

    Correa, Thomas, Filipe and Gimenez also one booking away

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Diego Costa Suspended with Dumb Yellow Card

    Correa, Thomas, Filipe and Gimenez also one booking away

    Ainhoa Sánchez
    via MARCA in English

    Mane Burgled While Playing in UCL

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mane Burgled While Playing in UCL

    via liverpoolecho

    He Missed. From THERE

    World Football logo
    World Football

    He Missed. From THERE

    Streamable
    via Streamable