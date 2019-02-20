Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Remind Atletico Madrid Fans How Many UCL Titles He Has

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Right Arrow Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo may play for Juventus now, but the antipathy he built toward Atletico Madrid remains alive and well.

Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, trolled Atletico supporters during Wednesday's Champions League fixture at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The 34-year-old Portuguese waved five fingers, seemingly a reference to the five Champions League titles he won during his time at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The dig is particularly effective when targeting Atletico, since Real Madrid defeated Los Rojiblancos in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.

Granted, Atletico could gain some measure of satisfaction if they sent Ronaldo and Juventus out of this year's tournament in the round of 16.