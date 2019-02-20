Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Remind Atletico Madrid Fans How Many UCL Titles He Has

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Remind Atletico Madrid Fans How Many UCL Titles He HasFebruary 20, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo may play for Juventus now, but the antipathy he built toward Atletico Madrid remains alive and well.
Ronaldo, who spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, trolled Atletico supporters during Wednesday's Champions League fixture at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.
The 34-year-old Portuguese waved five fingers, seemingly a reference to the five Champions League titles he won during his time at Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The dig is particularly effective when targeting Atletico, since Real Madrid defeated Los Rojiblancos in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals.
Granted, Atletico could gain some measure of satisfaction if they sent Ronaldo and Juventus out of this year's tournament in the round of 16.
Thomas Out of Return Leg