Champions League 2019: Results, Top Scorers After Wednesday's Round of 16 Games

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Manchester City struck twice in the final minutes at Schalke 04 in the UEFA Champions League, with the Premier League holders winning 3-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday.

It was a dramatic night for City after a debated video assistant referee decision gave the hosts an equaliser, and Nicolas Otamendi was shown red in the second half during a pulsating affair.

Atletico Madrid earned a strong advantage in their first-leg clash with Juventus, completing a 2-0 victory in Spain.

It was a disappointing night for Cristiano Ronaldo as he returned to the Spanish capital, leaving Juve with an uphill task in order to progress.

Wednesday's Results

Schalke 2-3 Manchester City

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Juventus

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 8

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 6

3. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma): 5

Paulo Dybala (Juventus): 5

Dusan Tadic (Ajax): 5

Moussa Marega (Porto): 5

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): 5

Andrej Kramaric* (Hoffenheim): 5

9. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 4

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 4

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 4

Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund): 4

Mauro Icardi* (Inter Milan): 4

(*) Denotes a player whose team are no longer in the Champions League.

Wednesday's Recap

Michael Probst/Associated Press

It was a tough night for City in Germany as VAR changed the match in the first half in Germany.

The Premier League champions opened the scoring after confusion in the Schalke defence, allowing Sergio Aguero to pounce after 18 minutes.

City appeared in control against an erratic home side, but the game was flipped on its head by VAR seven minutes before half-time.

Otamendi was penalised as the ball struck his arm, and a penalty was awarded after a lengthy review.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Nabil Bentaleb confidently tucked away his spot kick, but there was further pain for Pep Guardiola's side seconds before the interval.

The hosts were given a second penalty, with Fernandinho pulling Salif Sane to the floor, sparking huge appeals.

Bentaleb grabbed his brace as he smashed home. City were clearly affected by the VAR call and a shock half-time scoreline.

Guardiola's men reset in the second half, but Schalke defended deep and with numbers to hold onto what they had.

The Germans kept the ball and frustrated the English champions, leading to Otamendi's dismissal for a second yellow after 68 minutes.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The Gelsenkirchen crowd were a 12th man for the home side, and the noise they generated kept their team concentrated, but City struck back with an incredible free-kick from substitute Leroy Sane.

The winger smashed his vicious effort into the top corner with just five minutes on the clock against his former team.

It appeared the game would end level, but there was heartbreak for Schalke as Raheem Sterling scored the winner in the 90th minute.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Juve have it all to do in the second leg after losing 2-0 to Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The game remained goalless until 12 minutes from time. Jose Maria Gimenez struck as he latched onto Alvaro Morata's header.

A good night turned into a great one for Atleti with seven minutes to go. Diego Godin shot deflected off Ronaldo to double the lead on the night.



Ronaldo had his side's best opportunity of the game, but his long-range free-kick was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Portuguese icon has still only scored once in the competition for his new club since departing Real Madrid last summer.