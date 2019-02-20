GM: Steelers Won't 'Give a Discount' in Antonio Brown Trade, Haven't Held Talks

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

While the Pittsburgh Steelers seem resigned to getting rid of Antonio Brown this offseason, the team won't settle for less than what it believes the star wide receiver is worth in a potential trade.

Per Bob Labriola of the team's official website, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert addressed Brown's situation on Wednesday.

"By no means will we make a trade that's not beneficial to the Steelers organization," Colbert said. "We're not going to give a discount on the trade market, and we're not going to release him. We've had no active trade talks with any team about AB."

Brown tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II they "cleared the air on several issues" and "agreed that it is time to move on" from each other.

The meeting came after ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported last week that Brown officially requested a trade from the Steelers. The seven-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire nine-year career in Pittsburgh since being a sixth-round draft pick in 2010.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in January that the Steelers believe they can get "at least" a first-round draft pick for Brown, and trade talks will likely pick up during the NFL scouting combine starting on Feb. 26.

Brown, 30, didn't play in Pittsburgh's Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after a dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during practice earlier in the week. He finished last season with 1,297 yards and an NFL-high 15 touchdowns on 104 receptions.