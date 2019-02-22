Premier League Week 27 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool make the short journey to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Merseysiders needing a victory in their quest to become champions of England.

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to maintain their title charge with a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Arsenal are desperate to settle their form, and they await the visit of Southampton on Sunday.

Manchester City and Chelsea do not feature league action this weekend due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Week 27 Fixtures, TV Schedule and Pick



Friday, February 22

Cardiff City vs. Watford, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 1-0

West Ham United vs. Fulham, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) 2-0

Saturday, February 23

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/Universo (U.S.) 1-2

Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.) 3-0

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 1-1

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m.ET, BT Sport (UK), NBC (U.S.) 1-1

Sunday, February 24

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 2-1

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) 2-2

Live-stream links: Sky Go, BT Sports App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

On December 16, when Liverpool were rolling over United 3-1 at Anfield, the Reds would have been keen to play the return game at Old Trafford.

That result saw United sack Jose Mourinho, and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a breath of fresh air since taking over.

United are a different team under the former Norway international. They have been rejuvenated in their quest to play both winning and entertaining football.

The Red Devils have lost just once since the defeat to Liverpool, and United have beaten Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea away during an excellent run of results.

Jurgen Klopp's side have slipped from the top of the league after draws at West Ham United and Leicester City in that same time. A defeat at Old Trafford could be calamitous as they duel with Manchester City in the chase for the Premier League title.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The Reds have been unable to replicate the attacking prowess of last term which lead them to the UEFA Champions League final.

However, Klopp's team have become more resilient in defence this season, conceding just 15 goals in the league and losing just once.

United appeared to be short of the ammunition needed to trouble the Reds at Anfield, but the rebirth of the Old Trafford attack has been staggering.

Solskjaer has his forwards drilled to perfection, and with the creativity of midfielder Paul Pogba shining brightly, United resemble the Red Devils of old.

Pick: Draw

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It's interesting that Spurs are only five points off the top, but few people are talking up their chances of becoming Premier League champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's team could easily pull up on the outside of the leading two and sprint past them if they witness a collapse.

No one expects City or Liverpool to lose matches, but Spurs are ticking along nicely, and they appear settled and confident.

Recent injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli might have appeared to doom the north Londoners' title hopes, but Pochettino's men are clearly made of sterner stuff.

Spurs have won 20 of their 26 Premier League games this season, and they have not posted a single draw during the campaign.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Burnley have failed to find the consistency they showed last season, but the Turf Moor outfit have managed to reverse their fortunes in recent weeks as relegation appeared to beckon.

Sean Dyche's team are not clear of danger yet and are only three points above the drop zone, but they have not lost a league game since Boxing Day.

One defeat in their last nine is the story of recent weeks, and the Clarets will feel they have the tools to dig themselves out of a tricky situation they placed themselves in.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Kane is back in training and could make a surprise return to the Tottenham squad on Saturday.

If the striker comes back firing straight away, Manchester City and Liverpool will both be looking over their shoulders in the coming weeks.

Pick: Tottenham win