Cowboys News: Jerry Jones, Demarcus Lawrence Have 'Outstanding' Relationship

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence is set to become a free agent in March, and the team has abstained from using the franchise tag on him thus far. On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones batted down any concerns about friction between Lawrence and the Cowboys front office.

"There's just absolutely none, as far as I'm concerned," he said, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "It's one of the best relationships I have or ever had with a player. The relationship is outstanding."

Jones didn't divulge details on where the team stood regarding Lawrence's future, either.

"I'm not going to get into any of our strategy, and it is strategic," he said. "Demarcus is certainly a significant part of now and the future. But we're in the stages of planning on all of our personnel."

The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Lawrence last season, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the star defensive end has made it clear he won't sign the franchise tag for a second straight year:

Pelissero also reported that the two sides aren't currently negotiating. Lawrence hopes to hit the open market if the sides can't agree to a long-term extension by the March 5 deadline.

But Machota previously reported the Cowboys aren't interested in using the tag or letting Lawrence become a free agent:

"Since the Cowboys have no plans of allowing Lawrence to reach free agency, they must either sign the Pro Bowl defensive end to a new deal in the next two weeks or place the franchise tag on him for the second consecutive season. On Monday, a Cowboys source didn't completely rule out the possibility of placing the tag on Lawrence on Tuesday, but said it was unlikely."

Lawrence would likely have a sizable market if he does become a free agent. The 26-year-old registered 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2018, earning a grade of 88.0 from Pro Football Focus (ninth amongst edge-rushers). The two-time Pro Bowler has notched 25 sacks over the past two seasons, emerging as a disruptive force for the Cowboys.

It appears as though a long-term extension is the most likely outcome for Lawrence and the Cowboys. But the possibility of the team using the franchise tag nonetheless hangs over the contract negotiations.