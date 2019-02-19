Patrick Mahomes Talks Kareem Hunt Signing with Browns, Calls RB 'Great Player'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided comments Tuesday on former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

The Chiefs released Hunt in November after TMZ Sports published video of him shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

"It's something where he gets another opportunity," Mahomes said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I'm sure they will have things that he needs to do off the field in order to be on the field playing. Kareem is a great player, great running back."

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the NFL is looking into two other alleged acts of violence involving Hunt.

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, the other allegations against Hunt "are a restaurant altercation from June about which the league already questioned him and a violent incident at a nightclub in January about which the NFL didn't know until recently."

Rapoport reported in December that Hunt will be suspended over the league's six-game baseline for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He then reported in January that a decision was expected by the beginning of free agency, which is on March 13.