MLB Home Run Leader Odds: Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge Early Favorites

If Las Vegas is right, the New York Yankees are going to hit a lot of home runs during the 2019 season.

BetOnline released its latest odds for who will lead the major leagues in long balls during the upcoming campaign, and Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge topped the list. Stanton was given +700 odds (bet $100 to win $700), while Judge checked in at +1,000.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo round out the top five.

While he may not have the name recognition across fanbases throughout the league as Trout, Stanton and Judge, Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis appears to be the best value bet. He is sixth on the list at +2,000 and is coming off a season that saw him lead the league in home runs with 48.

He has also been a steady source of long-ball consistency after drilling more than 40 in each of the last three seasons, so there is no reason to think 2018 was an anomaly.

As for the Yankees sluggers, Stanton hit 38 last season, and Judge blasted 27 in 2018, although it should be noted the latter dealt with injury concerns and played just 112 games. Stanton was also adjusting to the American League and a new environment after he was traded from the Miami Marlins.

They each flashed their high ceiling when it comes to homers in 2017 when Stanton hit a head-turning 59 and Judge finished with 52. Either of those numbers would have led the league in 2018.

Even if they fall short of Davis' total again, the fact the two favorites on this list of odds are in the same lineup should serve as a warning to the rest of the American League as the season approaches.