Champions League 2019: Results, Top Scorers After Tuesday's Round of 16 Games

There was a pair of first-leg goalless draws in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Liverpool and Barcelona unable to divide themselves from Bayern Munich and Lyon, respectively.

The Anfield club's attackers had a poor night against the German champions, and failed to break the deadlock at home to gain an advantage.

Barca had plenty of chances in France, but the Ligue 1 team were firm in defence as they stopped Lionel Messi and the Spanish champions.

Robert Lewandowski remains the top scorer in the competition despite not adding to his eight European strikes for Bayern this term.

Wednesday's First-Leg Results

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern

Lyon 0-0 Barca

Champions League Top Scorers

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 8

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 6

3. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma): 5

Paulo Dybala (Juventus): 5

Dusan Tadic (Ajax): 5

Moussa Marega (Porto): 5

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain): 5

Andrej Kramaric* (Hoffenheim): 5

9. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 4

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): 4

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 4

Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund): 4

Mauro Icardi* (Inter Milan): 4

(*) Denotes a player whose team are no longer in the Champions League.

Wednesday's Recap

It was advantage to Bayern after their trip to Merseyside as they shut out their Premier League opponents.

Liverpool shot their way to the final last term with a display of ruthless attacking, but the Reds fired blanks in front of a packed house at Anfield.

The Kop was in full voice but their team were subdued in the opposition box, wasting chances to gain a vital advantage.

Sadio Mane was one of the most guilty forwards as he repeatedly failed to hit the target to break the deadlock.

Bayern arrived prepared for Liverpool's tactics, and they could have stolen a victory in the second half.

Manuel Neuer was forced to save from Mane in the dying minutes, but a draw was the right result after a top-level encounter.

Lyon will be pleased by their work at home to Barca, employing a rigid defensive action to stop Messi in his tracks.

The Spanish side dominated possession as they often do, but they lacked a spark in the final third of the pitch.

It was a poor night for Luis Suarez. The Uruguay international appeared off the pace and is yet to hit the back of the net in Europe this season.

Lyon were certainly worthy of a draw, and they will hope a goal in the Camp Nou could take them to the next phase.

However, Barca are likely to be more settled on their own pitch, but the unthinkable could now happen after an entertaining goalless draw in France.