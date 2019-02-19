NBA Rumors: Ex-Lakers Forward Michael Beasley Signs with Guangdong of CBA

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Michael Beasley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 5, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 136-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michael Beasley is finalizing a deal with the Chinese Basketball Association's Guangdong Southern Tigers after being bought out by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 30-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason and was traded to the Clippers alongside center Ivica Zubac in exchange for center Mike Muscala prior to the Feb. 7 deadline. He never played a game for the Clippers.     

Wojnarowski notes that the deal with Guangdong includes "significant cash."

This is not the first time the former No. 2 overall pick has gone overseas. He previously suited up for the Shanghai Sharks and the Shandong Golden Stars.

A pair of record-setting All-Star Game MVP performances highlighted his previous stints in China. Beasley posted a 63-point triple-double (63 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists) in the 2016 CBA All-Star Game, which came just one year after he dropped a then-record 59 points in the 2015 CBA All-Star Game. 

Beasley was also named the CBA's foreign MVP in 2016 after averaging 31.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game that season.

Unfortunately for the 6'9", 235-pound forward, those ridiculous numbers have not carried over since he returned to the NBA. He averaged just 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 appearances for the Lakers this season. He did, however, shoot 49 percent from the floor in purple and gold.

Beasley only averaged 10.7 minutes per game with the Lakers, so perhaps the Southern Tigers will provide him with a bigger role that will allow him to showcase his skill set.

