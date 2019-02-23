Burning Questions Heading into the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

1 of 12

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

When quarterbacks are poked, prodded and tested on Thursday, the football world will be anxiously awaiting an official report on Kyler Murray's height.

We know that the two-sport star and Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma is short and that Sooners assistant athletics director for strategic communications Mike Houck says Murray is 5'9⅞" in socks. But we also know that if the 21-year-old comes in well below 5'10", there will be significant concerns about his NFL prospects.

According to Pro Football Reference, Doug Flutie is the only quarterback in modern NFL history who has thrown even a single touchdown pass despite being 5'10" or shorter. And Flutie was never really a star.

Sure, Russell Wilson is only about an inch taller than Flutie was during his playing days, but the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback is built like a brick house and weighs in at 215 pounds. Oklahoma has Murray listed at 195, which is why it'll also be interesting to see what he weighs in Indianapolis.

Murray might have the mobility and the vision to excel in the NFL despite his height, but will his overall lack of size make him vulnerable? That's a big question considering he has a hell of an alternative in baseball.

The point is Murray will be the center of attention at the combine, even if he decides not to throw.