Roberto Firmino Links Up with Liverpool Squad Ahead of Bayern Amid Illness Fears

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Roberto Firmino set to feature.

As Sky Sports News relayed, the Brazil international sat out training on the eve of the game at Anfield after dealing with a virus. However, according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Firmino "was given the green light to meet up with his team-mates at Anfield as the players completed their preparations for the first-leg showdown."

Firmino was pictured arriving at Anfield alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the hours before the game:

As Pearce relayed, the seeming inclusion of Firmino will continue his record of featuring in every European game the team has played under manager Jurgen Klopp, as he's been involved in all 34 since the German took charge.

The worry over Firmino's fitness came at the worst possible time for Liverpool since the team is light in other areas at the moment, especially in defence.

Fabinho appears set to start alongside Joel Matip at centre-back with Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren injured. The team's star defender, Virgil van Dijk, is serving a one-game suspension in the first leg of the last-16 encounter.

While the back four will have a challenge trying to contain Robert Lewandowski, Bayern will also have their hands full with Firmino set to be available. The trio of Firmino, Salah and Mane have been in brilliant form of late:

The Brazilian was also part of the Liverpool side that went all the way to the final in the tournament last season, excelling in the knockout stages.

This season, there have been times when Klopp has used Firmino in a deeper berth, with Salah pushed to the point of the attack. There have been matches when he's been a little short of his best as such, although the former Hoffenheim man still has accrued nine goals and four assists in the top flight.

In these fixtures against elite opposition, Firmino's work rate, link-up play and finishing will likely see him pushed back to the point of the attack. If he is in the XI, the Reds will feel much better about their chances against the German champions.