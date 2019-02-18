Ex-Manchester United Winger Nani Joins Orlando City on 3-Year Contract

Ex-Manchester United Winger Nani Joins Orlando City on 3-Year ContractFebruary 18, 2019
Former Manchester United winger Nani has joined Orlando City on a three-year contract, the club confirmed Monday:
Orlando City SC @OrlandoCitySC
It's official. @luisnani is a Lion. 🦁 #WelcomeNani 📰 https://t.co/ibdpUlnHjR https://t.co/CNct2Sz3uR
The 32-year-old joins from Sporting CP on a free transfer as a designated player after a third stint with the Portuguese side.
Nani is an experienced winger who won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his eight years with Manchester United.
The winger will wear the No. 17 shirt at Orlando City:
Jordan Culver @JordanCulver
BREAKING: Orlando City has signed Portuguese winger Nani to a three-year deal. He's a designated player. Story: https://t.co/uo9I4jfayG https://t.co/9tRp88IlxW
Club EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi highlighted what his side are expecting from their new signing, per the club's official website.
"This is an exciting day for our organization, he said. "Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He's a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play."
Nani is an exciting winger with an eye for goal who rose to prominence at Manchester United after joining from Sporting in 2007. He went on to make over 200 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 41 goals.
After leaving Old Trafford, Nani went on to play for Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio and possesses plenty of top-level experience.
La Liga showed off his acrobatic celebrations and offered a glimpse of what to expect from the winger:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Hey, @OrlandoCitySC... You looking forward to seeing some more of this from @luisnani? ⚽🔄🔥 https://t.co/KrxM3qaeWZ
Nani has also enjoyed a stellar international career with Portugal. He's won over 100 caps for the national team and played a key role in Portugal's victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship:
Joga Bonito USA @Jasoninho10
Nani was instrumental to #Portugal winning Euro 2016, their first major trophy. Goal in last group stage game, helped create winning goal in R16, assist + scored penalty in shootout in QF, goal in SF, and wore captain's armband in final after CR7 injury. #TudoPorPortugal 🇵🇹🏆🙌🏿 https://t.co/zV5LMFr3t7
The 32-year-old leaves Sporting after making 23 appearances for the club this season in all competitions and scoring eight times for Marcel Keizer's side.
Club Who Lost 20-0 Kicked Out of League