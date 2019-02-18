Ex-Manchester United Winger Nani Joins Orlando City on 3-Year Contract

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Former Manchester United winger Nani has joined Orlando City on a three-year contract, the club confirmed Monday:

The 32-year-old joins from Sporting CP on a free transfer as a designated player after a third stint with the Portuguese side.

Nani is an experienced winger who won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his eight years with Manchester United.

The winger will wear the No. 17 shirt at Orlando City:

Club EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi highlighted what his side are expecting from their new signing, per the club's official website.

"This is an exciting day for our organization, he said. "Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He's a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play."

Nani is an exciting winger with an eye for goal who rose to prominence at Manchester United after joining from Sporting in 2007. He went on to make over 200 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 41 goals.

After leaving Old Trafford, Nani went on to play for Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio and possesses plenty of top-level experience.

La Liga showed off his acrobatic celebrations and offered a glimpse of what to expect from the winger:

Nani has also enjoyed a stellar international career with Portugal. He's won over 100 caps for the national team and played a key role in Portugal's victory at the 2016 UEFA European Championship:

The 32-year-old leaves Sporting after making 23 appearances for the club this season in all competitions and scoring eight times for Marcel Keizer's side.