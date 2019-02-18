FA Cup 2019: Final 5th-Round Results, Scores and Reaction

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FA Cup with a 2-0 win over holders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Ander Herrera headed the visitors in front from a Paul Pogba cross before the Frenchman doubled the Red Devils' lead just before half-time.

Maurizio Sarri's side could not muster a response after the break, and they slipped to a second defeat in three games in all competitions.

Full Results

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Derby County

AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Millwall

Newport County 1-4 Manchester City

Bristol City 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace

Swansea City 4-1 Brentford

Cheslea 0-2 Manchester United

Monday Recap

Chelsea started brightly, with David Luiz testing Sergio Romero with an early free-kick. The backup goalkeeper had to be sharp to deal with the follow-up from Pedro.

Herrera then forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a flying save with a shot from range before Gonzalo Higuain sent a free header just wide from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

Manchester United broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. Pogba was given space out on the left to curl in a cross for a stooping Herrera to head past Kepa:

A second goal arrived in similar fashion just before half-time. This time the cross came from Rashford on the right, which found Pogba striding into the penalty area to power a low header home:

United could have had a third at the start of the second half. Rashford stormed past Azpilicueta down the left, but he could not quite find Romelu Lukaku in the box.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic was fortunate to escape a second yellow card for a foul on N'Golo Kante:

Eden Hazard went close to pulling one back just after the hour mark. The Belgian burst into life and fired a shot at Romero that Victor Lindelof just managed to divert over the bar.

Sarri brought on Ross Barkley and Davide Zappacosta in the second half, but the home supporters began to vent their frustration at the Italian:

The away fans also joined in:

Chelsea dominated possession in the closing stages but failed to force Romero into any saves of note, and Manchester United saw out the win comfortably to secure a rare win at Stamford Bridge.

It's an impressive result for caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who guided his team back to winning ways after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out, despite being without injured attackers Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.