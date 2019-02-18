FA Cup 2019: Final 5th-Round Results, Scores and Reaction

FA Cup 2019: Final 5th-Round Results, Scores and ReactionFebruary 18, 2019
Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FA Cup with a 2-0 win over holders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
Ander Herrera headed the visitors in front from a Paul Pogba cross before the Frenchman doubled the Red Devils' lead just before half-time.
Maurizio Sarri's side could not muster a response after the break, and they slipped to a second defeat in three games in all competitions.
Full Results
Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Watford
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Derby County
AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Millwall
Newport County 1-4 Manchester City
Bristol City 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace
Swansea City 4-1 Brentford
Cheslea 0-2 Manchester United
Monday Recap
Chelsea started brightly, with David Luiz testing Sergio Romero with an early free-kick. The backup goalkeeper had to be sharp to deal with the follow-up from Pedro.
Herrera then forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into a flying save with a shot from range before Gonzalo Higuain sent a free header just wide from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.
Manchester United broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. Pogba was given space out on the left to curl in a cross for a stooping Herrera to head past Kepa:
Richard Jolly @RichJolly
30 percent of Ander Herrera's Manchester United goals (6/20) have come against Chelsea , Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.
A second goal arrived in similar fashion just before half-time. This time the cross came from Rashford on the right, which found Pogba striding into the penalty area to power a low header home:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
15 - Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 15 goals in 12 games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (9 goals, 6 assists), six more than he managed in 20 games under Jose Mourinho this season (5 goals, 4 assists). Ruthless. #CHEMUN https://t.co/BloJh38TpD
United could have had a third at the start of the second half. Rashford stormed past Azpilicueta down the left, but he could not quite find Romelu Lukaku in the box.
Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic was fortunate to escape a second yellow card for a foul on N'Golo Kante:
Eden Hazard went close to pulling one back just after the hour mark. The Belgian burst into life and fired a shot at Romero that Victor Lindelof just managed to divert over the bar.
Sarri brought on Ross Barkley and Davide Zappacosta in the second half, but the home supporters began to vent their frustration at the Italian:
Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_
Chelsea fans turning on Sarri -- 'You don't know what you're doing.' Might not last until the Carabao Cup final at this rate
The away fans also joined in:
Phil McNulty @philmcnulty
Manchester United fans sing "you're getting sacked in the morning" in Sarri's direction - and Chelsea fans join in noisily. Now "Bring Back Mourinho"...very cruel.
Chelsea dominated possession in the closing stages but failed to force Romero into any saves of note, and Manchester United saw out the win comfortably to secure a rare win at Stamford Bridge.
It's an impressive result for caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who guided his team back to winning ways after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out, despite being without injured attackers Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.
