Luke Shaw: Manchester United Confidence Intact Ahead of FA Cup Clash at Chelsea

Luke Shaw has said Manchester United's confidence remains high despite suffering their first defeat under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

United had been impressive under the Norwegian, going unbeaten in 11 games since the departure of former boss Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to MUTV (h/t Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News) ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Shaw explained spirits remain high in the Red Devils camp.

"I think this will now be our biggest test. Obviously, we've been winning and winning really well. We've had a couple of tough away games which we've won and now we'll see how we adapt to a loss as we haven't had one in a while. We'll see how we go into the next game and we want to win that one. It's the most confident I've felt within the group in a long while, especially before the PSG game, as I felt so confident in the team. What we have been doing is very positive with the mentality going into that tie but it wasn't our day."

United's bubble was burst against the French champions, with Solskjaer losing Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to injury.

Per David McDonnell of the Mirror, the attacking duo are set to miss the encounter at Chelsea but could make a swift return for the vital Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have suffered a torrid spell under new manager Maurizio Sarri, and the lack of a top-four finish could see the Italian make a premature departure at the end of the campaign.

The Blues recently suffered a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth and a 6-0 loss away to Manchester City. Sarri's starting XI has struggled to interpret his tactics that were lauded at former club Napoli.

United look a different team since Solskjaer's arrival, but with a weakened forward line, the visitors will find it complicated to achieve a positive result in the capital.

Both Chelsea and United will view the FA Cup as their most likely source of potential silverware this term, and each team is liable to be more cautious as they attempt to avoid a competition exit.