Djokovic, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards Winners

Novak Djokovic was named World Sportsman of the Year and United State gymnast Simone Biles was named Sportswoman of the Year at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, while Tiger Woods won the World Comeback of the Year award:



The France national football team claimed the World Team of the Year award at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Here is the full list of winners, per the awards' official website:

Sportsman: Novak Djokovic

Sportswoman: Simone Biles

Comeback: Tiger Woods

Team: France

Sporting Moment: Xia Boyu

Breakthrough: Naomi Osaka

Sportsperson with a Disability: Henrieta Farkkasova

Action Sportsperson: Chloe Kim

Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Eliud Kipchoge

Spirit for Sport Award: Lindsay Vonn

Sport for Good Award: Yuwa

Lifetime Achievement Award: Arsene Wenger



Djokovic, 31, has now won the sportsman award for the fourth time, drawing him level with Usain Bolt:

The Serbian tennis star enjoyed a remarkable 2018 as he won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open to take his tally of Grand Slams to 14.

He has already added another in 2019 by winning the Australian Open and is back at the head of the ATP world rankings.

Biles, meanwhile, continued to prove herself as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time in 2018.

The 21-year-old American returned from a long injury lay-off to win four gold medals at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, as well as a silver and a bronze.

Most notably, she claimed a fourth gold in the all-around event, a feat never before achieved.

Woods, 43, has triumphed before at the Laureus World Sports Awards, being named Sportsman of the Year in 2000 and 2001.

However, his latest award for World Comeback of the Year may well be his most remarkable.

Late in 2017, after another long lay-off due to injury, the 14-time major winner was No. 1,199 in the world rankings. He is now back in the world's top 20 at No. 13.

In 2018, he registered two top-10 finishes in majors before winning the season-ending Tour Championship for his first tournament win in five years.

Woods spoke about his year after winning the award:

Didier Deschamps' France team established themselves as the world's best national football side as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

They beat Croatia 4-1 in July's final after knocking out Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the previous rounds and topping a group that included Denmark, Peru and Australia.

Compatriot Arsene Wenger was also honoured at the ceremony. The Frenchman left Arsenal at the end of last season after over 20 years in charge of the club:



Wenger won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and also guided his team through an entire top-flight season unbeaten during his time in charge.

His achievements were acknowledged with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he was handed the prize by former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas and ex-Juventus striker Alessandro del Piero.