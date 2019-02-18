Joao Felix 'Calm' Amid Manchester United, Real Madrid Links, Says Benfica Coach

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Joao Felix "has his feet firmly on the ground" despite ongoing links to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to Benfica manager Bruno Lage.

Felix, 19, has enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, netting seven goals and providing three assists in Portugal's Primeira Liga:

He has drawn comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, and United could reportedly bid £100 million in an attempt to sign him from Benfica, per AS (h/t Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC).

Real and Barcelona are also said to be interested in him, but according to Lage, Felix is remaining calm, per Record (h/t Garcia):

"Joao is a youngster with a lot of potential. There is a lot of talk about him with respect to many things, but I only like to refer to what he does on the pitch and not what he can do away from it. If you know him, he's a youngster that has his feet firmly on the ground. He deals with everything that is going on with total calm."

Felix only made his senior debut for Benfica back in August, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe.

He has been regularly deployed as a striker in 2018-19, and he can also operate on the left flank and in the No. 10 role.

It is little surprise the Portugal youth international has drawn the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs as he boasts a remarkable array of attributes for such a young player:

At United, Felix could likely slot in easily alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

He boasts the pace and touch to be effective on the counter-attack, a tactic United have used successfully since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager.

The teenager has the passing attributes to fit in at Barcelona, and he could also be the player Real need as they look to replace Ronaldo.

Since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner departed for Juventus in the summer, Los Blancos have struggled to be as effective in attack, and they may look to Felix to resolve that issue in the long term.