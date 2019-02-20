1 Mistake Each NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2019 NFL Draft

8 of 8

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals: Letting Josh Rosen Get in the Way



The Cardinals are starting over from scratch, and their approach should reflect their current standing. Quarterback Josh Rosen shouldn't have any effect on the team's plans if another signal-caller is a better fit for its new direction under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Rosen may be Arizona's answer under center, but his skill set doesn't necessarily translate to Kingsbury's scheme. If the coach and his staff are enamored with Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, the Cardinals can't be afraid to move on from Rosen and find the right guy for their new head coach.

Los Angeles Rams: Settling for Need Instead of Maximizing Their Lone Top Pick

The Rams don't have much draft capital after trading away this year's second- and third-round picks. As a result, they must maximize their lone premium selection by concentrating on value, not need.

The 31st overall pick should present interesting scenarios. If a top talent falls further than expected, the Rams could pounce even if that prospect doesn't address an immediate need area (outside linebacker, secondary or offensive line). Adding another potential difference-maker on an already talented roster is more important than filling a hole.

Conversely, the Rams could flip their first-rounder to a team that wants to get back into Round 1.

San Francisco 49ers: Thinking the Offense Is Complete

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the solution to all of the 49ers' problems. Getting their franchise signal-caller back from a season-ending injury will help them rebound in 2019, but the team's offense is far from complete.

Wide receiver and right guard remain problem areas, but they aren't likely to address either position with the second overall pick. The 49ers can concentrate on defense early in the draft and then turn their attention to a potential starting X-receiver and interior blocker in subsequent rounds.

Seattle Seahawks: Allowing Frank Clark to Dictate Draft Approach

Even if the Seahawks re-sign defensive end Frank Clark or use the franchise tag on him, their need to find a pass-rusher won't disappear. While Clark and defensive tackle Jarran Reed combined for 23.5 sacks last season, no one else on Seattle's defensive line managed more than three.

Seattle should prioritize finding another edge-rusher to complement or replace Clark.

All contract figures via Spotrac.