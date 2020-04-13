Gar Forman Fired as Bulls GM After 22 Years with Organization

David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls relieved general manager Gar Forman of his duties on Monday, ending a 22 year run with the franchise.



Chicago announced the move (h/t Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today) shortly after it announced Arturas Karnisovas as the team's new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Forman, who has been with Chicago in various capacities since 1998, took over as the team's GM in 2009.

The Bulls enjoyed a successful run at the turn of the decade and into the mid-2010s, with the team making the playoffs seven straight years and eight of nine.

However, the bottom fell out on a franchise that went 27-55 last year and 22-43 this season before it was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago fired head coach Fred Hoiberg in Dec. 2018 after three-plus campaigns, and replacement Jim Boylen has gone just 39-84 in his place.

Recent first-round draft picks (Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen) have shown promise, but other deals have not panned out as well as hoped.

In particular, Chicago traded Jabari Parker just one half-season after signing him to a $40 million contract in the 2018 offseason.

The Bulls were also reportedly interested in listening to offers for Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine just two years after acquiring the duo in the Jimmy Butler deal, per Zach Lowe of ESPN.com in early February 2019.

That was less than one year after Chicago matched a four-year, $78 million offer sheet for LaVine.

LaVine and Dunn have shown promise, but the Bulls have been beset by injuries and drama. Of note, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported in December the team nearly boycotted a December practice before holding meetings to clear the air instead.

Forman's tenure started with much promise, with the 2010-11 Bulls notably going 62-20 and earning the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

The Bulls lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the conference finals, but hope was prevalent with a young team led by point guard Derrick Rose and center Joakim Noah.

However, Rose suffered a torn ACL in the 2011-12 playoffs that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2012-13 regular season. He only played 10 games in 2013-14 after suffering a torn meniscus.

Replacing Rose's MVP-level talent was far too much for the Bulls to overcome to seriously challenge for the Eastern Conference crown. Rose did eventually return to the floor, but he was traded in 2016 to the New York Knicks.

However, Chicago also made some questionable decisions in hindsight, including trading two first-round picks (which ended up being quality NBA starters Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic) for Doug McDermott and Anthony Randolph in 2014.

Forman was just the third Bulls general manager since 1985. Jerry Krause oversaw the team from 1985-2003, and John Paxson sat in the GM's chair from 2003-2009 until being promoted to vice president of basketball operations.