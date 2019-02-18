Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Two of Europe's most successful sides meet at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool host Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Both clubs have lifted the European Cup five times, with Liverpool beaten finalists in last season's tournament.

The Reds qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up from a tough group containing Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

Meanwhile, Bayern are in the midst of a mixed season under manager Niko Kovac and are only second in the Bundesliga, behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after 22 games.

However, they have yet to be beaten in the Champions League so far this season and topped Group E with 14 points from their six games.

Odds

Liverpool (17-16)

Draw (14-15)

Bayern Munich win (11-4)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Date: Tuesday, February 19

Time: 8 p.m.

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Preview

Anfield has been a fortress for Liverpool this season in all competitions. The Reds have lost just once in front of their own fans, a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup back in September.

Defender Andrew Robertson has said his team will use what should be a lively atmosphere to their advantage:

However, they will have to cope without some key players in defence for the visit of the Bundesliga champions.

Virgil van Dijk will miss the first leg due to suspension, while Joe Gomez is out injured and has undergone surgery on a leg fracture.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has also said he is preparing to be without Dejan Lovren for the match as he is still recovering from a hamstring problem, per Chris Shaw at Liverpool's official website.

The situation means Joel Matip is Liverpool's only available senior centre-back, and he could be partnered with midfielder Fabinho who has featured in central defence this season.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has waxed lyrical about the Brazilian:

Despite their defensive difficulties Liverpool will still pose plenty of problems going forwards. The Reds have scored eight goals in their three European home ties this season, and the speed, trickery and finishing power of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will cause problems.

Bayern Munich will be without Thomas Muller due to suspension for both legs but do have goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Kingsly Coman fit and available for the trip to Anfield:

The visitors head into the match off the back of a 3-2 win over Augsburg that saw them concede after just 13 seconds.

Neuer was told his team they cannot afford such defensive "madness" against Liverpool who will "have more chances to score," per James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo.

Bayern should also create opportunities and in Robert Lewandowski they have one of Europe's best strikers, and he will relish taking on a Liverpool defence depleted by injury and suspension.

The visitors can also take confidence from their away record in Europe. They are unbeaten in their last eight away games and have scored at least two goals in each match.