The Perfect Prospect at the Scouting Combine for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

The biggest landmark in the NFL draft journey has arrived.

Whether you call the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine the "underwear Olympics" or something else, it stands as one of the biggest reasons the draft process has ballooned into a year-round event.

Teams want to see how prospects look among their elite peers and to compare their measurables and their performances with the tape they have studied. Unexpected measurements send the franchises back to the tape. Interviews can clear up concerns about a player or lead to more questions.

The goal for participants is to quell any potential concerns before the combine ends Monday in Indianapolis.

Based on team need, the combine invite list and a case-by-case basis, these are the perfect prospect fits for each NFL team.