Girona Stun Real Madrid in 2nd Half to Win 2-1 in 2019 La Liga Match

Real Madrid lost ground in La Liga on Sunday after relegation-threatened Girona came from behind to shock them 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro gave Real the lead after 25 minutes, when he rose to head home Toni Kroos' cross following a corner.

Marcelo thought he'd made it 2-0 shortly before the break, but his effort was correctly disallowed for offside following a VAR consultation.

Cristhian Stuani levelled proceedings from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Sergio Ramos was penalised for blocking Aleix Garcia's goal-bound shot with his arm.

Girona were in front 10 minutes later thanks to Portu, who beat a sleeping Marcelo to head home at the back post after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Anthony Lozano's effort.

Ramos was sent off in the 90th minute for his second yellow card, after he attempted an overhead kick while Pedro Alcala was heading clear a loose ball.

The slip-up leaves Real nine points behind Barcelona, following the Blaugrana's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Girona ended a run of six consecutive losses in all competitions—including twice to Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-final—and opened up a gap of four points above the drop zone.

What's Next?

Real travel to Levante in La Liga next Sunday, while Girona host Real Sociedad a day later.

