Watch Joe Harris Beat Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield to Win 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Watch Joe Harris Beat Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield to Win 2019 NBA 3-Point ContestFebruary 17, 2019
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris upset Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in the final round to win the NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Harris, who scored 26 points in the finals, barely edged Curry's 24. Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, who was the third finalist, scored 19.
Joe Harris Beats Steph in 3-Pt Contest👌