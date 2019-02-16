Watch Joe Harris Beat Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield to Win 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 17, 2019

Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris upset Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in the final round to win the NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Harris, who scored 26 points in the finals, barely edged Curry's 24. Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, who was the third finalist, scored 19.  

