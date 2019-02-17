Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Favorites to Sign Star as Market Has Intensified

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's frigid hot-stove season may finally be ending for one superstar at least.

Outfielder Bryce Harper, a six-time All-Star who spent his first seven years with the Washington Nationals, could be moving to a different NL East team.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, "Things are heating up with Harper. Intensified is the word I heard. Phillies are the favorite, but word remains that nothing’s done yet. Will be a long-term deal."

Harper, who is entering his age-26 season, had 34 home runs and 100 RBI and slashed .249/.393/.496 last year.

