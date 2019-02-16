Adam Silver: Adding Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki to All-Star Game Was a Fan's Idea

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that a fan emailed him the idea of adding Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki to the All-Star Game as special team roster additions, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Wade, who started his NBA career in 2003, is retiring at the end of the season. The 40-year-old Nowitzki, who was drafted by the Mavs in 1998, has not made a decision about his future yet. The two have been named to a combined 27 All-Star Games.

The NBA had never granted special roster additions into the All-Star Game before.

The closest thing to that may have been Magic Johnson's inclusion in the 1992 game. The former Los Angeles Laker legend retired before the beginning of the 1991-92 season after revealing that he had contracted HIV.

However, the fans still voted for Johnson en masse after his retirement, enough for him to be named an All-Star starter. Johnson ended up playing for the Western Conference and was named the MVP after amassing 25 points and nine assists in a 153-113 victory.

Clearly, the fans are getting what they want this year, none more so than the anonymous one who emailed Silver and got their wish.

Wade also finished second in fan voting for Eastern Conference guards, while Nowitzki was a respectable 15th on the Western Conference frontcourt list even though he didn't play his first game until two months into the season.

Wade will be playing for the LeBron James-led team, while Nowitzki will suit up for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's crew. The game will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Charlotte, North Carolina. TNT will televise the contest.