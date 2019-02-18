College Football Teams with the Most Turnaround Potential Next Season

0 of 7

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Championships are the ultimate goal, but struggling college football teams need to compete before they can contend.

You know, walk before you run.

And in 2018, dozens of programs fell awfully short of even competing. Looking ahead to 2019, a select group of them are best positioned to change that perception.

Now, we're all about potential here. This is not a guarantee of a resurgent year, but a combination of factors―returning production, schedule, external forces―suggest a big rebound is possible.

Teams considered for the list finished no better than .500 in their conference games last season. While no independent schools are highlighted, the same guideline applied to a team's overall record.