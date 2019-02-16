Alexis Sanchez 'Would Like to Have Brought More Joy' to Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez says he "would like to have brought more joy" to Manchester United after failing to impress at Old Trafford since joining the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

The Chilean also says he is concerned by the form he's displayed for the Red Devils in an interview with Guillem Balague for BBC Sport.

"I'm a player that, if I'm not in contact with the ball, I lose that spark, and sometimes I want to play in every game. You're in, you're out, and I'm used to playing.

"It's not an excuse because if I go on for 10, 20 minutes, I have to perform because that's what I'm here for, to make a difference.

"I would like to have brought more joy to the club. Yes, it worries me because I believe in my abilities as a player, I want to show it."

Sanchez managed just three goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils last season and has also struggled in the current campaign.

Although his season has been disrupted by injury, he's still only scored two goals in 19 appearances in total and has fallen down the pecking order.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have emerged as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred attacking trio.

Journalist Tom McDermott said he's no longer good enough for an elite club:

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson told Soccer Saturday (h/t Sky Sports), that Sanchez "has lost that hunger."

Meanwhile, another former Gunner, Marc Overmars, has tipped Sanchez to return to Arsenal:

Sanchez may get chances to impress in Manchester United's coming fixtures because of injuries to Lingard and Martial. Solskjaer has ruled the duo out for "two to three weeks," per Husmukh Kerai at Sky Sports.

The two players will miss at least Monday's FA Cup fifth-round clash at Chelsea and Manchester United's Premier League fixtures against league leaders Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

