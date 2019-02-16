LeBron James: 'I Kneel With' Colin Kaepernick After NFL Collusion Suit Settled

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

LeBron James continued to show his support for Colin Kaepernick after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback settled his collusion grievance with the NFL on Friday.

Speaking to reporters Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend, James said he respects Kaepernick for the sacrifice he made to bring greater awareness to issues of social and racial injustice:

Mark Geragos, the attorney for Kaepernick and Eric Reid, announced Friday that both players resolved their collusion grievances with the NFL.

Kaepernick filed his grievance against the league in October 2017 after he went unsigned as a free agent. He last played for the 49ers during the 2016 season.

James has voiced his support for the quarterback over the past two years, including in September, saying, "I stand with Nike, all day, every day," after the company released an ad campaign featuring Kaepernick.

Related

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Not Even All-Star Weekend Can Escape AD Drama

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Dirk Not Set on Retirement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dirk Not Set on Retirement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking NBA's Greatest All-Star Performances

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report