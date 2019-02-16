LeBron James: 'I Kneel With' Colin Kaepernick After NFL Collusion Suit Settled

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

LeBron James continued to show his support for Colin Kaepernick after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback settled his collusion grievance with the NFL on Friday.

Speaking to reporters Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend, James said he respects Kaepernick for the sacrifice he made to bring greater awareness to issues of social and racial injustice:

Mark Geragos, the attorney for Kaepernick and Eric Reid, announced Friday that both players resolved their collusion grievances with the NFL.

Kaepernick filed his grievance against the league in October 2017 after he went unsigned as a free agent. He last played for the 49ers during the 2016 season.

James has voiced his support for the quarterback over the past two years, including in September, saying, "I stand with Nike, all day, every day," after the company released an ad campaign featuring Kaepernick.