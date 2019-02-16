Bryce Harper Rumors: Free Agent Outfielder 'In a Mood to Celebrate'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

For Major League Baseball fans who have been waiting for Bryce Harper to decide where he will play next season, there could be something happening soon.

Speaking to 94WIP in Philadelphia, 106.7 The Fan's Chris Russell said Harper was "in a mood to celebrate" because a deal is "done" between an unnamed team and the 2015 National League MVP.

Russell said he didn't have "concrete, 100 percent proof" that Harper is ready to sign and that "it could take a couple more days even if the decision is done" because the sides may need to iron out details of a contract.

The market for Harper has emerged over the past few weeks. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was part of a contingent that met with the six-time All-Star in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, Harper met with the San Francisco Giants as well.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported last month the Philadelphia Phillies were to make an offer for Harper, with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals also in the mix.

There would seem to be some urgency for Harper and a team to get a deal done soon. All 30 clubs reported to spring training this week, and games get underway Thursday.

Harper is one of the top prizes in this year's free-agent class. The 26-year-old is a .279/.388/.512 hitter in seven MLB seasons. He led the majors with 130 walks last season and hit 34 homers while driving in a career-high 100 runs.