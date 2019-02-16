La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 24 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona moved seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a narrow 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Lionel Messi grabbed the winner from the penalty spot in the first half but saw a second spot-kick saved late on by goalkeeper Jordi Masip. Real Madrid can cut the gap to four points if they beat Girona on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid moved above Los Blancos after a 1-0 win over struggling Rayo Vallecano. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal to send Diego Simeone's side back into second.

Elsewhere, there were comfortable wins for Levante at Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad against Leganes.

Saturday's Results

Celta Vigo 1-4 Levante

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad 3-0 Leganes

Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 24, 54, +38

2. Atletico Madrid: 24, 47, +17

3. Real Madrid: 23, 45, +13

4. Sevilla: 23, 37, +13



5. Getafe: 24, 36, +9

6. Alaves: 23, 35, -3

7. Real Sociedad: 24, 34, +5

8. Real Betis: 23, 32, -3

9. Valencia: 23, 31, +4

10. Eibar: 24, 31, -1



11. Levante: 24, 30, -7

12. Leganes: 24, 29, -5

13. Espanyol: 23, 28, -10

14. Athletic Bilbao: 23, 27, -5

15. Valladolid: 24, 26, -10

16. Celta Vigo: 24, 24, -7

17. Girona: 23, 24, -10

18. Rayo Vallecano: 24, 23, -14

19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8

20. Huesca: 23, 18, -16

Saturday Recap

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde rested key men Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Clement Lenglet ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Lyon:

The changes seemed to disrupt the Spanish champions, as they struggled for fluidity in the first half and rarely threatened Masip in the visiting goal.

The hosts were gifted the lead just before the break, though. Gerard Pique went down under pressure from Michel in the penalty area, and the hosts were awarded a penalty.

Messi made no mistake from the spot, smashing the ball low past Masip to ensure the hosts went in at the break ahead:

The Barcelona captain could have doubled his tally within minutes of the restart after volleying Jordi Alba's cross toward goal, but he was denied by a brilliant Masip save.

The chances flowed for Barcelona in the second half. Substitute Suarez twice spurned good opportunities to make it 2-0, while Sergi Roberto fired a shot just wide of Masip's far post.

The best opportunity of all fell to Messi after substitute Philippe Coutinho was felled by Kiko Olivas to give the hosts a second penalty. However, this time the Argentinian could not beat Masip, who dived to his left and made the save.

The win gives Barcelona some breathing space at the top of the table again, but Valverde will not have been impressed by his team's lack of sharpness in front of goal.

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways against Rayo Vallecano but were far from their best against their local rivals at Vallecas.

The visitors needed goalkeeper Jan Oblak to be at his best to preserve a clean sheet, with the Slovenian saving well from Adrian Embarba and Raul de Tomas:

Atletico had to wait until the 74th minute to break the deadlock. Griezmann volleyed home via a deflection off Jordi Amat after Alvaro Morata won the ball:

Simeone was also able to bring on Diego Costa in the second half for his first appearance since December 2, but the Atletico manager will expect improvements from his team when they take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.