Bayern Munich Say Kingsley Coman Fit to Face Liverpool in Champions League Clash

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich confirmed on Saturday that Kingsley Coman has been passed fit and is available to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 on Tuesday:

The 22-year-old scored twice but was forced off with an injury in Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win at Augsburg on Friday night.

Manager Niko Kovac said after the match that the youngster has suffered another ankle injury:

However, the injury is not as bad as first feared, which will be a big boost to the Bundesliga champions ahead of the first leg at Anfield.

Coman was in fine form on Friday night and twice equalised before setting up David Alaba for the winner in the second half:

The result sees Bayern cut the gap to league leaders Borussia Dortmund to two points. Lucien Favre's side take on Nurnberg on Monday.

Despite the victory, it was not an impressive performance from Bayern, as they toiled to beat a team that are just three points off the relegation zone.

Coman is likely to start against Liverpool and will be a threat down the flank. He's a pacy, direct player who has five goals in 15 appearances for Bayern this season.

Bayern could also look to bring in Franck Ribery if there are any lingering concerns over Coman's fitness.