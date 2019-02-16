Bayern Munich Say Kingsley Coman Fit to Face Liverpool in Champions League Clash

Bayern Munich Say Kingsley Coman Fit to Face Liverpool in Champions League ClashFebruary 16, 2019
Bayern Munich confirmed on Saturday that Kingsley Coman has been passed fit and is available to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 on Tuesday:
FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN
Good news! The doctors have given Kingsley #Coman the all clear to face @LFC on Tuesday 🙏 #FCAFCB #LFCFCB https://t.co/gRSW1pxKIP
The 22-year-old scored twice but was forced off with an injury in Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win at Augsburg on Friday night.
Manager Niko Kovac said after the match that the youngster has suffered another ankle injury:
Mark Lovell @LovellLowdown
Coman crocked? Bayern coach Kovac said: "It’s a ligament problem again. It would be extremely frustrating, not just because he scored twice but with him in the side we have a different dynamic and perception."
However, the injury is not as bad as first feared, which will be a big boost to the Bundesliga champions ahead of the first leg at Anfield.
Coman was in fine form on Friday night and twice equalised before setting up David Alaba for the winner in the second half:
OptaFranz @OptaFranz
3 - Kingsley #Coman (@FCBayernEN) has been involved in 3 goals in a Bundesliga game for the second time in his career (2 goals + 1 assist), after setting up 3 goals against Bremen in March 2016. Matchwinner. #FCAFCB https://t.co/XeAMypvt4j
The result sees Bayern cut the gap to league leaders Borussia Dortmund to two points. Lucien Favre's side take on Nurnberg on Monday.
Despite the victory, it was not an impressive performance from Bayern, as they toiled to beat a team that are just three points off the relegation zone.
Coman is likely to start against Liverpool and will be a threat down the flank. He's a pacy, direct player who has five goals in 15 appearances for Bayern this season.
Bayern could also look to bring in Franck Ribery if there are any lingering concerns over Coman's fitness.
