Manuel Neuer Urges Defensive Improvements for Bayern Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has warned his team-mates they will have to improve defensively if they want to beat Liverpool in the upcoming UEFA Champions League tie between the two clubs.

The Bundesliga giants conceded twice in Friday's 3-2 win over Augsburg, and afterwards, Neuer was none too pleased with the defensive effort, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

"The game was all great but conceding the goals was of course madness.

"You cannot do that. We wanted to defend well and keep a clean sheet but unfortunately we didn't achieve that. We were caught cold twice on the wings.

"We know that Liverpool are an offensive team and they will have more chances to score.

"We need to stand better, occupy the box better and organise ourselves very well, especially with passes over the side so we can prevent that."

Manager Niko Kovac had a similar message for his players:

Bayern narrowly beat Augsburg in the Bavarian derby, conceding after just 13 seconds and again after another blunder:

Kingsley Coman scored twice before leaving the pitch with an injury, and David Alaba bagged a winner that left the defending champions two points behind Borussia Dortmund. BVB have a match in hand in the Bundesliga.

Coman's injury initially appeared a bad one, but he has been cleared to face the Reds:

Liverpool have already scored 59 goals in the Premier League this season, averaging more than two goals per match. They added nine in six UEFA Champions League matches, as their attack has been in excellent form all season long.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ranks among the deadliest in all of football, and all three featured in the win over Bournemouth and are expected to start on Tuesday.

They'll go up against a Bayern defence that has been a far cry from the dominant outfit of past years:

Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels paired against Augsburg and struggled, while Joshua Kimmich's offensive contributions were offset by defensive mistakes.

But for all of their struggles, Bayern have lost just a single match in all competitions since November, winning their last seven in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians also have excellent pedigree in the Champions League and can fall back on tons of experience within the squad.

Liverpool have won just one of their last three matches and have a Premier League date with Manchester United on the horizon.