Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri Addresses Mauro Icardi Speculation

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri briefly addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi after the 3-0 win over Frosinone, saying he's not in charge of the transfer market and the Nerazzurri should take care of the situation.

Per Goal, the Argentinian has been linked with a shock switch to Juventus following the removal of his Inter captaincy. Allegri was asked about the situation after Friday's win and kept his comments brief:

"I don't know anything about the market. I prefer to go to the beach in the summer! The club takes care of the players and makes them available.

"Icardi is a forward who can score goals, but I leave the assessments to [Inter boss Luciano] Spalletti, who coaches him and knows him better."

As explained by Goal, Inter removed Icardi's captaincy earlier this week, setting off a chain reaction of controversy and public comments.

The 25-year-old refused to travel with the team to Austria for a Europa League match, and he also started posting cryptic comments on social media:

Italian football expert Adam Digby thought he picked an odd quote:

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti and director Piero Ausilio both described the decision to remove his captaincy as "painful," per Goal, but the situation hasn't improved. His wife and agent Wanda Nara is reportedly a major factor in the controversy.

Indeed, Eurosport reporter and Inter fan Siavoush Fallahi pointed to Nara as one of the reasons for Icardi losing the captain's armband to begin with:

On the pitch, the Argentinian has been Inter's best and most productive player for years now. He's scored 22 or more goals in three of the last four Serie A campaigns, often keeping the Nerrazzuri in contention for a top-four finish.

His strong play has led to transfer speculation in the past, but Icardi and Nara have mostly backed the Inter project with their public comments. A split seems likely all of a sudden, however.

According to Serie A writer Andrew Cesare, a move to Turin would make little sense:

Juventus' attack hardly needs any help, as the Bianconeri are already well-stocked with talent for the central areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala were all standouts in the 3-0 win over Frosinone, with the latter bagging a fantastic goal to open the scoring:

Inter would undoubtedly hold out for a massive fee should Juventus try to land Icardi from their hated rivals. That type of money would be better spent elsewhere, most notably in midfield where the Bianconeri have struggled for creativity.

They're also expected to add some youth to their defence, as the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli are all aged 31 or over.