Chelsea vs. Manchester United: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

The marquee matchup of the 2018-19 FA Cup fifth round will play out on Monday, as Chelsea play host to Manchester United in a rematch of last year's final.

OddsChecker has installed the hosts as the favourites with even odds, while United come in at 29-10. A draw (after 90 minutes) carries odds of 11-4.

Monday's clash will be broadcast on BBC One, with live streaming options available via the BBC iPlayer (for UK viewers) and ESPN+ (for U.S. viewers).

Monday's outing falls during the middle of a busy and vital stretch for both teams, and both Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forced into making some difficult choices.

Chelsea are coming off a 2-1 win at Malmo in the UEFA Europa League, a much-needed positive result after a difficult stretch domestically. The Blues have lost two of their last three Premier League matches and are sliding down the standings, needing to recover fast to keep their bid for a top-four finish alive.

Sarri and his troops will be in action again on Thursday for the return leg against Malmo, but he could opt to play some backups in that contest and use his top starters on Monday.

The Blues know it won't be an easy outing, as assistant Gianfranco Zola was full of praise of the Red Devils:

Solskjaer will face even more difficult choices. His unbeaten start at the club came to an end in midweek, as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain easily handled the Red Devils at Old Trafford, winning 2-0.

According to WhoScored.com United came out of that match with a host of injury concerns, with Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez all possibly unavailable on Monday. And with a visit from Liverpool in the Premier League on the schedule for Sunday, Solskjaer may be forced into even more rotations.

The interim boss said the PSG loss won't change the way United approach matches:

Chelsea have the homefield advantage and less injury concerns, but with two high-profile cup ties in one week―they'll face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday―and the Malmo fixture sandwiched in between the schedule is not in their favour.

This contest may come down to whichever manager is more willing to trust his top starters, but that may carry major risks down the road.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 United