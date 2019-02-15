Pep Guardiola Apologises to Riyad Mahrez for Keeping Him Out of Man City Team

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised to Riyad Mahrez for continually leaving him out of the team this season.

Mahrez has not started for the Premier League champions since December, but Guardiola says it is not the player's fault, per Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News:

"I am sad because he is training incredibly, he is an incredibly talented player but in this moment we have five strikers - for example in the last games Leroy [Sane] hasn't played.

"We have incredible players, like for example Bernardo [Silva] and Raz [Raheem Sterling] in top, top form and that is the only reason why.

"There’s no particular reason, like being upset or something like that. He is a guy we are happy with, but unfortunately I am not kind with him, in the fact I cannot give him the minutes he deserves, so I'm sorry, that’s all I can say."

Mahrez became Manchester City's record signing in July 2018 when the club splashed out a fee in the region of £60 million to bring the winger to the Etihad Stadium from Leicester City:

Mahrez has failed to cement a regular place in the team, though. He has made only 10 starts in the Premier League and has been an unused substitute in City's last four league games.

Guardiola has used Mahrez in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, and he's expected to start Saturday's fifth-round clash against League Two Newport County.

The Algerian has proven effective in cup games this season. He has two goals and four assists in his last four outings.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mahrez will surely welcome the chance to try and impress Guardiola after slipping down the pecking order at Manchester City.

City have a wealth of attacking options, and the form of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Silva, Sterling and Sane means competition for a spot in attack is fierce.

Manchester City will be expected to beat Newport comfortably given the gulf in quality and big difference in league position between the two sides.

However, Newport have already pulled off some shocks this season by dumping Leicester and Middlesbrough out of the competition.