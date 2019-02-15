Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 19th Serie A Goal as Juventus Beat Frosinone 3-0

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo combined with Paulo Dybala to provide the breakthrough as Juventus beat Frosinone 3-0 on Friday, collecting a fine finish of his own before ending an hour-long display in Turin.

Dybala returned to Juve's starting lineup after two games on the bench and drove home a 30-yard screamer his Portuguese assistant would have been proud of for the home side's first.

Leonardo Bonucci put the finishing touches on a corner to poke home and double their lead, and Mario Mandzukic did well to craft the opportunity for Ronaldo to add a third with his last touch before being replaced.

Juventus temporarily move 14 points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A following Friday's win, extending their run to eight successive home matches without defeat.

Dybala Proves He Can Be the Batman to Ronaldo's Robin

There were worse ways for Dybala to announce his return to Juve's starting lineup than by scorching in a fabulous match-opening goal, assisted by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner some thought would impede his progress.

Even though Ronaldo, 35, contributed at least one goal and one assist for the third league match in succession, it's Dybala's emphatic restoration to Massimiliano Allegri's XI that many fans will have cherished.

And Dybala, 24, almost looked Ronaldo-esque as he shaped onto his left foot from a long way out, crackling in a sixth-minute breakthrough that ended his three-and-a-half-month wait for a goal, via Eleven Sports:

Presenter Matteo Bonetti suggested some sympathy for Frosinone goalkeeper Marco Sportiello:

Allegri said any disagreement with Dybala—ignited after the forward left the bench early in a 3-3 draw against Parma—had been dealt with earlier in February after the player apologised.

Mandzukic is also deserving of his praise as part of the threesome that many might agree makes up Juve's best attacking lineup. The beauty of this trio is that each is equipped to play out wide or as strikers in their own right, so the potential for that versatile a connection is tremendous.

Ronaldo arrived in Turin as the £100 million marvel to play as centrepiece, but it's also true his tutelage of Dybala—a player 10 years his younger—could be best served by the more seasoned star taking more of a backseat.

A small touch though it might be, it was also encouraging to again see the attacking duo bear each other in mind during their celebrations, Dybala combing Ronaldo's "Siu" celebration with his mask at the corner flag:

Ronaldo paid tribute to the Argentinian by mimicking his mask while Dybala was benched against Sassuolo, and their relationship doesn't appear to have suffered from any time apart on the pitch.

That being said, Italian football writer Adam Digby rightly noted there's no need to jump to conclusions after the clear league leaders soundly beat a team seven points off the base of Serie A:

There were plenty of moments of frustration for Juventus throughout, with Ronaldo firing wide on several occasions from range. That said, a 19th league goal of the campaign capped off an otherwise fruitful evening and another look at what he and Dybala can achieve.

What's Next?

Juventus will have their morale boosted before they travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their meeting in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The pressure doesn't let up much for Frosinone, however, as they prepare to host AS Roma on Saturday, Feb. 23.