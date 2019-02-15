Samuel Umtiti Says He's Close to Making Barcelona Return from Knee Injury

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti says he's close to making a return to action after being sidelined with a knee injury.

The centre-back has not featured since November's 1-1 La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid but is optimistic he will soon be back out on the pitch.

"I'm good and it's not long now until I can play," he told RAC1 (h/t Sport). "It's all going well. I am about to come back. Now there are lots of important games, in La Liga the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. I want to help the team."

Umtiti will not feature in Barcelona's next fixture on Saturday against Real Valladolid in La Liga. The defender has not been included in the squad for the match at the Camp Nou:

Barcelona then face Umtiti's former side Lyon in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The centre-back previously told Lyon's television channel (h/t Sport) how determined he is to take on Bruno Genesio's men.

"I will do everything possible to be ready for the Champions League game against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium," he said. "I'm really looking forward to reencountering the Lyon fans."

Umtiti is a key part of Barcelona's squad and an important member of the backline. He's won La Liga and the Copa del Rey with the Catalan giants and was part of France's FIFA 2018 World Cup winning squad.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

However, despite his quality, it would still represent something of a risk for manager Ernesto Valverde to select him against Lyon given he has not featured for almost three months.

Valverde has said he is still not sure when Umtiti will make his first-team return, per Goal's Jamie Smith.

"He hasn't played for a long time but he is a very important member of the squad and we need him for future games," he said. "I don't know [if his return will be] tomorrow or the next game, we will be analysing his performances, so let's wait and see."

Summer signing Clement Lenglet has filled in successfully for Umtiti this season alongside Gerard Pique in the heart of the defence, and the duo have formed a strong partnership.

It's not clear if Umtiti will be fully fit to face Lyon on Tuesday in the first leg of the tie in France. If he is, then Valverde has a tough decision over which centre-back will partner Pique in what is a key fixture.