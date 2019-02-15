La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 24 Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Two second-half goals from Charles saw Eibar fight back from 2-0 down against Getafe at Ipurua on Friday night to rescue a 2-2 La Liga draw.

Goals from Jaime Mata and Dimitri Foulquier had put the visitors in charge, but Charles' double denied them victory and a place in the top four.

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 23, 51, +37

2. Real Madrid: 23, 45, +13

2. Atletico Madrid: 23, 44, +16

4. Sevilla: 23, 37, +13



5. Getafe: 24, 36, +9

6. Alaves: 23, 35, -3

7. Real Betis: 23, 32, -3

8. Valencia: 23, 31, +4

9. Real Sociedad: 23, 31, +2



10. Eibar: 24, 31, -1



11. Leganes: 23, 29, -2

12. Espanyol: 23, 28, -10

13. Levante: 23, 27, -10

14. Athletic Bilbao: 23, 27, -5

15. Valladolid: 23, 26, -9

16. Girona: 23, 24, -10

17. Celta Vigo: 23, 24, -4

18. Rayo Vallecano: 23, 23, -13

19. Villarreal: 23, 20, -8

20. Huesca: 23, 18, -16

Friday Recap

Eibar went into the game with just one defeat in their last 10 games but took just three minutes to have the first shot of the match.

Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella found Cote, but his shot was comfortably saved by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

The hosts went even closer just after the half hour mark. Cote's ball into the box found Pape Diop, but his header flew just wide of the post.

Getafe went ahead minutes later through Jaime Mata. Mathias Olivera played a clever ball through to the striker, and he dinked it past Asier Riesgo:

The visitors doubled their lead on 52 minutes. The ball fell kindly to an unmarked Dimitri Foulquier on the edge of the box, and he fired a low shot past Riesgo and just inside the post.

Eibar pulled one back from the penalty spot after Leandro Cabrera was penalised for handball following a video assistant referee review:

Charles made no mistake with his spot-kick, smashing the ball home to give the hosts hope.

The striker then grabbed his second of the match to level the score with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Charles intercepted a poor header from Cabrera back to his goalkeeper and volleyed the ball past Soria from close range.

The momentum was with the hosts in the closing stages, but they could not find a winner and had to settle for a point that keeps them in 10th place in the table.