Real Madrid vs. Girona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Sunday, as they welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Santiago Solari's side are on a strong run of form, and Wednesday's UEFA Champions League win over Ajax made it eight games without defeat in all competitions.

Girona enjoyed a bright start to their second season in La Liga but have faded in recent months. They have not tasted victory in the league since beating Espanyol 3-1 in November.

Eusebio Sacristan's side lost at home to bottom side Huesca last time out and head into the weekend just a point off the relegation zone.

Odds

Real Madrid win (2-9)

Draw (7-1)

Girona win (31-2)

Odds are courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Sunday, February 17

Time: 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports 3 (U.S)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports UK (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Preview

Real Madrid and Girona have already played each other three times this season with Los Blancos emerging victorious on each occasion.

Los Blancos won 4-1 at Montilivi in La Liga in August and followed that up with 3-1 and 4-2 wins in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash.

Real Madrid will again look to in-form attackers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to provide the goals against Girona:

Benzema was taken off in the midweek win over Ajax but has played down injury concerns, per Santiago Siguero of Marca. He said: "I'm fine, I'm going to rest for a day or two and that's all."

Raphael Varane missed the win over Ajax and training on Friday due to illness, per Marca. Isco has returned to training after a back problem but it would be a surprise if he were to feature having fallen out of favour under Solari.

Girona will be without the suspended Bernardo Espinosa after he was sent off against Huesca on Saturday.

The visitors will also have to cope without Seydou Doumbia, Patrick Roberts and Marc Muniesa due to injury, per Transfermarkt.

Girona are struggling for goals currently and have drawn a blank in their last three La Liga fixtures.

Top scorer Cristhian Stuani has 12 league goals but has only managed two in his last 10 outings:

The visitors have had the week to prepare for the match but taking anything from an in-form Real Madrid at the Bernabeu looks a huge ask.

Solari's side have only conceded five goals at home all season in La Liga, and they will be expected to comfortably take all three points against a struggling Girona side.