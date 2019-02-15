Everton's Idrissa Gueye Hints at Future PSG Transfer After Failed January Move

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is still keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain after failing to land a deadline-day transfer in January, and he hopes the potential deal "is not finished."

According to the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe, PSG came in with a last-gasp offer of £26.2 million for the Senegal international. The 29-year-old has since told L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News) he wants to earn back Les Parisiens' attention following Everton's winter rebuff:

“It is a dream that sadly did not come true. ... But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me. Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, that I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club. I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG…"

Thomas Tuchel had need of midfield reinforcements ahead of PSG's clash against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Marco Verratti only returned from a three-week absence due to an ankle injury on February 9, and new signing Leandro Paredes, 24, is still settling into Tuchel's team.

Get French Football News provided more from Gueye's interview with L'Equipe, as he detailed the friction between him and his current employers following PSG's interest:

Adrien Rabiot is also seemingly no longer an option for Tuchel, having been demoted from the senior squad in late 2018 as punishment for refusing to extend his contract, which expires in June, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson.

One might imagine PSG could afford to move on to bigger midfield prospects in the summer transfer window, when they'll have more time and resources, as well as further clarity over their current squad's contracts.

Tony Scott of the Liverpool Echo added some context during an appearance on Love Radio:

Despite the disappointment of not getting his dream transfer, Gueye made an admirable return for the Toffees in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City (Feb. 6) after a two-game absence, per Goal's Neil Jones:

Gueye has another three-and-a-half years remaining on his Everton contract, and so the club can afford to play hardball should PSG come calling again. He stands as one of the Toffees' most essential players after two-and-a-half years on Merseyside, but there's a question as to how much more he can improve at his age.

His next opportunity to show the French giants what they missed out on doesn't come until February 26 when Everton travel to Cardiff City in the Premier League.