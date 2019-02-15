Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial Out 2-3 Weeks with Injury

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will be sidelined for two to three weeks after they suffered injuries against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Both star winger Martial and midfielder Lingard had to be taken off in United's 2-0 defeat to PSG in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 encounter.

Solskjaer addressed the media on Friday and confirmed the pair will be out of action for at least a fortnight:

The Norwegian said academy youngster Mason Greenwood is also injured and called on his squad to step up in their absence:

"I think they'll be out for two to three weeks—then you're looking at younger players.

"Mason Greenwood, it's your time to step in, but he's injured unfortunately, out for a couple of weeks as well. Sometimes that's how the luck goes, but Mason will get his chance.

"But it's a chance for anyone who plays—Alexis [Sanchez], Romelu [Lukaku], [Tahith Chong] or Angel [Gomes].

"Anthony and Jesse have done really well for us, they're vital, but then again with Rom and Alexis, they've got different skill sets and will be able to show what they can do so need to jell a team together for Monday.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.