NBA Unveils 'Jersey of the Future' During 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

NBA commissioner Adam Silver gestures during a news conference prior to the start of an NBA basketball game between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards at the O2 Arena, in London, Thursday, Jan.17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Modern technology is an incredible thing.

As the NBA kicks off the 2019 All-Star festivities in Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend, league commissioner Adam Silver had some fun in showing off the "jersey of the future":

Just like that, the name and number on the back of the jersey change in the blink of an eye.

While that innovative technology can't help fans when a player changes teams or a franchise undergoes a uniform makeover, it would provide them with flexibility to show their support for a number of different players.  

