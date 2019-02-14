Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow Declined AAF Offers After League Reached Out

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Executives of the Alliance of American Football reportedly reached out to two high-profile quarterbacks to gauge their interest in playing in the league.

League co-founder Bill Polian told Lindsay Jones of The Athletic that CEO Charlie Ebersol contacted Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow to see if they were interested. "I don't know what transpired, but he's obviously not playing," Polian said of Kaepernick.

Polian also said he talked about playing with Tebow, although the former Denver Broncos signal-caller declined his offer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.