Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow Declined AAF Offers After League Reached Out

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: NFL player Colin Kaepernick speaks onstage during VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' - Inside Show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Executives of the Alliance of American Football reportedly reached out to two high-profile quarterbacks to gauge their interest in playing in the league.

League co-founder Bill Polian told Lindsay Jones of The Athletic that CEO Charlie Ebersol contacted Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow to see if they were interested. "I don't know what transpired, but he's obviously not playing," Polian said of Kaepernick.

Polian also said he talked about playing with Tebow, although the former Denver Broncos signal-caller declined his offer.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Could Learn a Lot from the AAF

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    NFL Could Learn a Lot from the AAF

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Explaining the AAF's 'NFL Out' Contract Clause

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Explaining the AAF's 'NFL Out' Contract Clause

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 1 Sunday Results from AAF

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Week 1 Sunday Results from AAF

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Inaugural Season of AAF Week 1 Saturday Results

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Inaugural Season of AAF Week 1 Saturday Results

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report