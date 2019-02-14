Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

In sports, "splash" can represent many things.

In basketball, it might mean Steph Curry has gone off with another barrage of threes.

In golf, at least Thursday, it meant Ben DeArmond was hitting another ball into the water.

DeArmond, a pro at TPC Treviso Bay in Naples, Florida, hit six balls into the drink on No. 2 during the first round of the 2019 Lecom Suncoast Classic. He hit his tee shot into the water on the 491-yard, par-four hole, and then proceeded to knock his five subsequent shots into the water before eventually settling for a 17.

"I've learned nerves are a real thing," DeArmond said, per the Associated Press. "I had a great range session, felt good going in, and it was just an out-of-body experience on that hole."

DeArmond finished the round with a 91, though he did bounce back nicely. The club pro parred 10 of his last 11 holes.