Most Memorable Moments in NBA All-Star Game History

CHRIS O'MEARA/Associated Press

Nostalgia and dunks. And three-pointers. That's what the NBA All-Star Game does.

Leave the slams and 35-foot bombs to the players. The hourslong trips down memory lane? That's all us.

Consolidating the most unforgettable moments in the history of the All-Star Game was impossibly unfair. Tough cuts were made. If anyone sees Jerry West, tell him I'm so, so sorry.

But we must press on.

These moments from years past stood out for all sorts of reasons. They include record-setting performances, feel-good stories, murderous dunks, comeback explosions, blurry-eyed goodbyes and even meme material.

And just so we're clear: All-Star Weekend's extracurricular activities were not eligible for inclusion. We're looking at the Sunday showcase alone, and all the feelzy snapshots it has to offer.