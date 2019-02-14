Olivier Giroud, Chelsea Beat Malmo in 2019 Europa League 1st Leg

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea earned a 2-1 victory at Malmo on Thursday, with the Premier League side claiming the advantage in the first leg of the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League.

The hosts delivered a strong performance, but it was Ross Barkley who slotted the ball home to make it 1-0 in the first half.

Olivier Giroud claimed Chelsea's second shortly before the hour mark, but Malmo got the goal they deserved through Anders Christiansen in the closing stages.

Barkley Must Start Ahead of N'Golo Kante if Chelsea Want to Play "Sarri-ball"

Maurizio Sarri watched on as his side skipped to a 2-1 win in Sweden, offering the Blues some relief after their woes in England.

The Chelsea boss has struggled to implement his philosophy that was honed at Empoli and Napoli, and his latest team have crumbled in an alarming number of encounters.

Many of the problems revolve around midfield, with Sarri placing Kante in a progressive role rather than his preferred defensive berth.

Chelsea's chemistry has been ruined as a result, but the Italian has refused to step away from his principles.

Barkley started against Malmo with Kante on the bench, and the Blues were clearly a more aggressive unit.

The former Everton star was mobile and influential, and he broke the deadlock after 30 mins, disappointing the watching home fans.

Indy Football highlighted the player's performance:

Barkley gave Sarri the attacking talent he needs from midfield. Kante's skills do not allow him to be a goal threat at all times.

Jorginho remains one of the coach's chosen few, proving his worth in Serie A during his spell with Sarri in Naples.

He occupies the role many would like to see Kante hold, but Sarri has said he will not be changing his tactics soon.

The Stamford Bridge club must now give Barkley additional minutes in the weeks ahead, sacrificing Kante's starting role.

The France international remains one of the best midfielders in the world, but his passing range could see him overlooked by Sarri as the club tries to find a balance.

Chelsea are in FA Cup action Monday, with Manchester United visiting Stamford Bridge in a crunch tie. Malmo host Degerfors in the Swedish Cup on Sunday.