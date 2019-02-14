Video: Ben Simmons Gives Sneakers to Young Australian Fan After Win vs. Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Ben Simmons has become one of the NBA's best facilitators in his NBA career, dishing out 7.9 dimes per game this season, fourth in the NBA.

But after Philadelphia's 126-111 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, it appeared Simmons quickly followed up an assist with a steal during an exchange with a fan. A video surfaced of Simmons handing a fan his shoes only to pull them away, though the 76ers superstar later clarified what happened:

So what we had here was equivalent to a call for a dribble handoff, with Simmons as the screener. But in this case, Simmons faked the handoff and kept the ball before rolling toward the basket and hitting a more open player.

That's just good basketball, folks.