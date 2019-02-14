Video: Ben Simmons Gives Sneakers to Young Australian Fan After Win vs. Knicks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the New York Knicks on February 13, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Ben Simmons has become one of the NBA's best facilitators in his NBA career, dishing out 7.9 dimes per game this season, fourth in the NBA. 

But after Philadelphia's 126-111 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, it appeared Simmons quickly followed up an assist with a steal during an exchange with a fan. A video surfaced of Simmons handing a fan his shoes only to pull them away, though the 76ers superstar later clarified what happened:

So what we had here was equivalent to a call for a dribble handoff, with Simmons as the screener. But in this case, Simmons faked the handoff and kept the ball before rolling toward the basket and hitting a more open player. 

That's just good basketball, folks.

Related

    Ranking Every Team as 2019 Free-Agent Destinations

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team as 2019 Free-Agent Destinations

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Aren't the First Team to Waste LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Aren't the First Team to Waste LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Gilbert Arenas Signs BIG3 Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gilbert Arenas Signs BIG3 Contract

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Not Considering Move to the NFL

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Not Considering Move to the NFL

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report