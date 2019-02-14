Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I Don't Think There's One Guy That Can Stop Me'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo let the basketball world know there isn't a single player who can stop him without help from their teammates after he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-97 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel noted Antetokounmpo was asked if he enjoyed being matched up with Thaddeus Young in the game because some believe the Pacers forward is capable of containing him, and he said the following:

"Oh, come on man. Thaddeus Young, he's a great guy, first of all. Amazing player, amazing teammate, plays hard. At the end of the day, I'm not trying to sound arrogant and cocky because that's not who I am, but I don't think there's one guy that can stop me. It's going to be a whole team effort. They've got to load, they've got to double-team me. When I get to the paint, three guys swarm at me. That's the only way. They've got to all work together to stop me from making plays – not getting points, from making plays. But he's a great defensive guy."

Try as Young and the rest of the Pacers might, they couldn't stop Antetokounmpo from notching a triple-double with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists behind 12-of-22 shooting from the field in a dominant performance.

The showing was all the more impressive considering Indiana is one of the best defensive teams in the league and ranks second in the league in defensive rating behind only his Bucks, per NBA.com.

As for Young, he holds opponents to 1.2 percent worse shooting from the field than their normal averages when he defends them this season, per NBA.com.

It is difficult to argue with Antetokounmpo's assessment of his own game considering he is a 6'11" matchup nightmare who can drive to the lane like a guard, score over the top of defenders, finish through contact and find open teammates when multiple defenders "swarm" him as he gets inside the paint.

He is firmly in the middle of the MVP race as a result and has the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings at 43-14 and in position to win their first playoff series since the 2000-01 campaign.