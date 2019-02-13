Matt Harvey: I'll Be Better Teammate with Angels After Mets Drama in 2018

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cincinnati. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Matt Harvey has agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The person spoke Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Now with his third team in less than a year, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Harvey vows to change from his old ways.

"I wouldn't say I'm happy for the experiences I've gone through, but I think for the rest of my career it'll better me as a teammate and a player," Harvey said Wednesday, per Pedro Gomez of ESPN. "It will definitely help in my workouts and performance. In between starts, it's definitely lit a fire under my rear end and made me strive to be better."

Harvey was traded from the New York Mets to the Cincinnati Reds in May after struggling on the field and making negative headlines off it. As Gomez noted, the pitcher was seen at a party in Beverly Hills the night before pitching in San Diego.

He was traded four days later.

The pitcher was also suspended by the team in 2017 after failing to show up for a game, and in 2015 he missed a mandatory meeting.

While Harvey was often known for taking advantage of the New York lifestyle, it caused problems when it started to affect the team.

Adding in his injury problems—including Tommy John surgery and a procedure to fix his thoracic outlet syndrome—and his career went south in a hurry. Five years after finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting in 2013, Harvey produced a 7.00 in eight appearances for the Mets before being traded.

He bounced back with the Reds last year, making 24 starts with a 7-7 record and a 4.50 ERA.

The 29-year-old will now hope to be even better with the Angels after signing a one-year deal worth $11 million. If he can regain his focus on the field, the talent could be there for a big turnaround in his career.

Related

    MLB Power Rankings at the Start of Spring Training 📊

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Power Rankings at the Start of Spring Training 📊

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Phils, Nola Agree to 4-Yr, $45M Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phils, Nola Agree to 4-Yr, $45M Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Yanks Regret Choosing $265M Stanton over Harper, Machado?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Will Yanks Regret Choosing $265M Stanton over Harper, Machado?

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Blockbuster Moves That Could Make Waves This Spring

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blockbuster Moves That Could Make Waves This Spring

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report